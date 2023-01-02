Another EC tavern owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors- police

The pair is due to make their first court appearance on 10 January.

JOHANNESBURG: Eastern Cape police have arrested a local tavern manager and his assistant for selling alcohol to minors.

The arrests come after the death of three women at the tavern on Christmas Day.

Preliminary reports indicate the deaths could be linked to an unknown substance that was sprayed inside the tavern.

Last November, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board issued a stern warning to liquor traders against hosting end-of-year school parties. after 21 young people, most of them underage, died Enyobeni tavern in East London.

Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said investigations into the deaths of the women in the latest incident were continuing.

The suspect has not been identified and therefore not known at this stage, however, the investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident which claimed two lives,” he added.

