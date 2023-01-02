Go

ACSA reiterates that there are no fuel supply challenges at OR Tambo airport

International arrivals terminal at Oliver Tambo International Airport. Picture: EWN.
02 January 2023 18:39

JOHANNESBURG: Airports Company CEO Mpumi Mpofu said on Monday that last week's fuel issues caused delays to 41 flights at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

On the 28th of December - passengers were left frustrated when a valve in the diesel main hydrant system malfunctioned.

Mpofu said of the 41 flights, 32 were domestic and eight were international.

She said the airport suffered a technical issue and not fuel supply challenges, adding that the facility was fully stocked in anticipation of holiday makers.

" Respect to the fuel infrastructure system, we are over the problem that occurred. The fault that happened was resolved. We are now in a position to also fast track the implementation of mitigating projects that will help us ensure that we do not have an occurrence of this nature", she said.

