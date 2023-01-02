A year after fire, work to repair damage to Parly to be intensified

January 2 marks exactly one year since a blaze gutted the National Assembly chamber and destroyed sections of the Old Assembly building.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has reiterated that work to repair the fire damage to its buildings will be intensified this year.

Zandile Mafe is currently before court for his alleged involvement in starting the fire.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo remembered the scenes that unfolded a year ago.

"For almost three days the fire tore through the five floors of the Assembly building and the adjacent Old Assembly wing, collapsing the roof and destroying hundreds of offices which housed Members of Parliament and staff and their contents. The accident imposed a collective national trauma that will be etched in the minds of South Africans for many years."

Mathapo said that details around the rebuilding process, project timeframes and other information would be shared later this week.

"We remain indebted to the extraordinary and selfless efforts of the members of the Fire and Rescue Service Department for their prompt response to the fire, which arrested the fire from storming through other parts of the building and causing even greater damage. With this fire crisis, our collective resilience, not only as this crucial arm of the state but as a nation, was highly tested."