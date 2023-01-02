509 babies born in first 12 hours of new year - Health Dept

The Health Department said that 259 boys and 250 girls were delivered during the first twelve hours of the new year.

CAPE TOWN - The country has welcomed 509 New Year’s Day babies born in healthcare facilities across South Africa.

Health officials said that the youngest mother was a 15-year-old KwaZulu-Natal girl who gave birth at Port Shepstone Hospital.

The department emphasised that it would, in collaboration with youth organisations and other entities, intensify its sexual reproductive health awareness campaign in a bid to improve access to family planning services.

Officials said that an updated number of babies born on Sunday would be released later on Monday.