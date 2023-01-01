We reflect with deep regard on the spirit leadership: Ramaphosa mourns Pope

In a statement, the president reflected on the spirited leadership the pontiff provided to his church and humanity more broadly.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa joined world leaders in paying tribute to former Pope Benedict XVI who passed away on New Year’s Eve at Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City.

“South Africans share the sadness felt by millions of the Catholic faithful worldwide at the passing of the Pope Emeritus,” said the president.

Pope Benedict is credited with shaping church doctrine over his nine years at the helm.

“The prayers and concern expressed by millions for His Holiness in recent weeks and days will now sustain and comfort the faithful in this hour of grief,” Ramaphosa added.

Pope Benedict XVI’s death comes almost a decade after he stood down due to ailing health.

His successor Pope Francis will lead the funeral on 5 January.