PP clears Cele of unethical conduct, after power abuse claims

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office has cleared Police Minister Bheki Cele of unethical conduct following a complaint accusing him of abuse of power.

The complaint accused Cele of abuse of power by interfering in national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola’s decision to halt the suspension of some members.

Cele wrote a letter to Masemola instructing him to halt disciplinary proceedings against members allegedly involved in PPE procurement irregularities.

Acting public protector Kholela Gcaleka published the third quarter report on 15 investigations concluded across the country and of those, was the complaint against Cele.

The public protector’s office is solely empowered to investigate alleged misconduct in terms of the executive members' ethics act.

The investigation found evidence that Cele had obstructed the section seven oversight act when instructing Masemola to halt the disciplinary action.

According to the report, though Cele’s instruction was incorrect in law – it was a genuine error that does not breach the executive ethics act.

Further investigations found no link between the minister and any entity involved in the alleged procurement irregularities.

Some of the findings relate to maladministration at the country’s largest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

Other findings relate to the Compensation Fund’s unexplained delays of up to 6 years in paying a complainant.

