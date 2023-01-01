Lotto results: Saturday, 31 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 31 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 12, 18, 19, 41, 48, 52 B: 35
Lotto Plus 1: 10, 18, 23, 27, 38, 50 B: 25
Lotto Plus 2: 13, 34, 36, 37, 38, 42 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
