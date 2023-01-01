Load shedding, ageing infrastructure, cable theft worsen blackout backlogs

City power has been dealing with over 5000 calls of outages after floods in Gauteng damaged infrastructure three weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - As the new year begins, City Power said it was still clearing backlogs in areas experiencing power outages, according to the City of Joburg’s infrastructure services department.

The utility said it had been dealing with over 5000 calls of outages after floods in Gauteng damaged infrastructure three weeks ago.

The department said although City Power had managed to clear the backlog from 5000 to 2000 calls, with efforts continuing to be hindered by ongoing load shedding, ageing infrastructure and cable theft.

Over 2000 calls were logged in Roodeport, Hursthill and Lenasia.

MMC for Infrastructure Services, Michael Sun said the city had a plan in place to upgrade older sections of the power network, even though rolling blackouts rendered it almost impossible to implement.

Sun said said the utility would be upgraded to ensure the restoration of power before log tickets were closed.