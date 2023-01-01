I want a gun-free community - Cape Town resident on New Year’s resolutions

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the resident said she wants to live her life freely.

CAPE TOWN: Contrary to the popular new year, new me affirmations, a Cape Town resident has expressed her wish for this year is a gun-free community.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the resident said she wants to live her life freely.

“I want a gun-free zone for the new year. I want to live my life freely. I also want my children to be able to play outside,” said the resident.

Adding their voices, more residents shared their plans for New Year’s Day.

They each have different resolutions and plans for the year ahead.

Here’s what they’ve had to say:

“My new year's resolution is to no longer stay on the streets, I would like to have my own place,” said another.

“I'm going to do the new year on a very quiet note, sit at home with my 10-year-old son and have some TV and spend some quality time,” another resident added.

“I will take my family and kids to the beach this year, and have fun there,” said another resident.