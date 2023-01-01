Gauteng hospitals welcome several babies born on the first day of 2023

JOHANNESBURG: As many ushered in the New Year with fireworks and other festivities, Gauteng's maternity wards were abuzz with the births several babies born on the first day of 2023.

Gauteng Health MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was expected to visit the newborn babies born at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Sunday, where she was expected to reveal the number of babies born on New Year's Day.

Department spokesperson, Motaletale Modiba stressed that parents needed to vaccinate their little ones to protect them and their families from severe illness.

" We also encourage them to prioritise the immunisation of their babies. We know that we have a challenge of measles outbreak in the country. Part of solving that young ones get to be immunised", he said.

Modiba also advised mother on the importance of breastfeeding.

" As we know that breastfeeding is also one of the methods that are very helpful when children are still developing and it also helps to also boost their immune system to be able to be protected against other diseases", he said.