9 bewildering things said by SA politicians in 2022

From "the flag will light up at night" to "perjury a minor case in terms of the law," in 2022, we heard it all from the mouths of our politicians.

JOHANNESBURG - As we usher in 2023, we look back at 2022 in the words of some of the country's politicians - that left us shocked, or simply laughing out loud - in disbelief, more than the funny nature of the utterances.

Here are nine of the most bewildering things said by South African politicians in the last year.

1) Nathi Mthethwa: "The flag will light up at night"

"The flag will light up at night...because the education has to be continuous both during the day and at night," said Arts Minister Nathi Mthethwa in May.

The nation watched in bewilderment as he attempted to explain the costs behind the now-canned R22 million flag project, which was set to be constructed in Freedom Park, Pretoria.

2) Bheki Cele: "Shut Up!"

"Shut up! Shut up! I sat here, I listened to you talking nonsense. Listen! It's your time to listen! Sit down and listen young man, or get out," screamed an irate Cele in Gugulethu, in July.

The police minister was responding to Action Society's Ian Cameron who had accused him of not giving enough attention to the Western Cape when it came to crime. Cameron was eventually removed from the gathering.

ShutUp - in true Mzansi style, even earned itself a remix by The Kiffness.

3) Bathabile Dlamini: "Perjury is a minor case"

"Perjury is not a big issue, it is a minor case, in terms of the court. So if we follow the law, we all know that perjury is not a big case, it is a minor case," said Bathabile Dlamini.

She was speaking to Newzroom Afrika in December, threatening legal action over the ANC's decision to bar her from contesting for an NEC position at Nasrec.

The former social development minister added that she "went to court for something that is very minor." In March, she was found guilty of perjury, in connection with the 2017 Sassa payments debacle.

4) Malema on Mzwandile Masina "never having been anything significant"

"I don't blame him, he's a regional leader who has never been anything significant, elected nationally...He has regional consciousness, doesn't have national consciousness."

This after Ekurhuleni ANC chairperson Mzwandile Masina reneged on an agreement that would've seen the EFF take up the mayoral seat in the metro.

"He sounded like a regionalistic, homeland leader," said Malema, in a November interview with Newzroom Afrika.

5) Lekota on "way to the grave with no chance of waking up"

"In other provinces, they've told people that I'm on my way to the grave and there's no chance I will wake up."

"I'm not frail as you can see me, I'm quite alive, quite active," said COPE president, Mosioua Lekota in a media briefing in August.

No one would have predicted the briefing descending into chaos after a fist fight broke out during the address by the party's beleaguered president.

6) Zuma calls Ramaphosa a "side hustler"

"Our country's problems are too big for a president who is busy hustling on the side."

In a media address in Johannesburg in October, former president Jacob Zuma accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of committing treason by conducting private businesses while in office - in reference to Phala Phala.

"Conducting private business while holding the high office of president is nothing but corruption, which is inconsistent with the nature of that office.”

7) Mabe on "behaving like an angry girlfriend"

"I don't want to stand here and start behaving like an angry girlfriend and say no, no, no. It doesn't work like that."

The words of ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe. He was responding to losing out on the position of treasurer general at the party's recently-held national conference. He told journalists that he did not "invest emotions in campaigns".

As to how angry boyfriends behave, maybe Mr Pule will one day be able to shed some light.

8) ANC NEC members speaking like K-Ci and Jojo

"I promise you one thing: there will be no lawlessness in the ANC. Those who are continuing those shenanigans must be ready for me. It's going be me and them because this thing like K-Ci and JoJo, everybody speaking, has got an opinion, then that person must speak in the opposition."

The newly-elected secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, in referencing the American R&B duo told the media at Nasrec that he was intent on cracking the whip with regard to what he called ill-discipline from members of the ANC.

9) Magashule's "so are the days of our lives"

"Africa awake, so are the days of our lives in South Africa. Life or death, victory is certain," said a deflated-looking Ace Magashule in a video that made the rounds on social media in November, and whose context is not clear.

A tweep joked that the former secretary general of the ANC "watches too much Mzwakhe Mbuli."

Ace Magashule is done, finished. "So are the Days Of Our Lives"? Not even Stefano Dimera can save him.🙈 pic.twitter.com/nj0sb0p1qG ' Abednego (@abednego82) November 22, 2022