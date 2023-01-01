3000 undocumented migrants arrested in continued SAPS festive season Ops

The operations have seen thousands of arrests relating to drunk driving and drug-linked crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - Police arrested 3000 undocumented migrants since the start of the Safer Festive Season Operational Plan operations in December.

The operations saw thousands of arrests relating to drunk driving and drug-linked crimes.

Police reported massive progress , with 1,200 suspects arrested for illegal liquor sales and over 600 arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

READ: Over 600 arrested for drunk driving as saps continues with festive season ops

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the operations, aimed at keeping the public safe, would continue well into the new year.

“While police will be deployed in hotspot areas members of the public are advised to be extra vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activities to their nearest police station. Members of the public are also urged to call the crime stop hotline if they are ever in danger or notice any criminal related incidents,” he said.