Winde appeals for responsible behaviour as SA rings in 2023

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has warned those ringing in the new year, that authorities will be out in full force this weekend.

He has pleaded with motorists to drink responsibly and for people who will be travelling long distances, to take frequent breaks.

Winde said in the last week there have been 400 roadblocks which will continue throughout the festive season.

“We've had over 51 000 vehicles searched in our roadblocks in the last week and 17 300 fines, 48 vehicles impounded, 220 vehicles taken off the road because they were not roadworthy. My pleading with everyone in the province is don't be a statistic and don’t be one of these numbers, and make sure that you're responsible.”