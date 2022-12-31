Go

Three bodies recovered in Soweto after yet another baptism drowning

According to the EMS, the three drowned during a baptism service in a stream near the Mayibuye Bridge on Saturday.

31 December 2022 18:25

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services Management (EMS) has recovered three bodies following a drowning incident at Snake Park, in Soweto.

This is the second baptism service that has cost churchgoers their lives in the past month.

Earlier this month, 15 people were swept away by a flash flood during a baptism in the Jukskei River.

The EMS Aquatic Unit and SAPS divers recovered the bodies of the three men between the ages of 24 and 30.

