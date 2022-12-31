Three arrested over murder of off-duty cop in Soweto

Police said the 41- year-old sergeant was shot and killed while parked on a bridge in Kliptown by one of the three suspects.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men have been arrested for allegedly murdering an off-duty police sergeant and dumping his body in a river, on Christmas Day in Soweto.

Police said the 41- year-old sergeant was shot and killed while parked on a bridge in Kliptown by one of the three suspects.

The suspects then proceeded to dump his body into the Klip River without stealing any of his belongings.

Investigations found both his cellphones and vehicle were left on the scene, ruling out robbery as the motive.

The trio is set to appear in the Kliptown Magistrate's court on Monday.

“The men will be charged with murder and for being in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. The motive of the attack and killing of the off-duty police officer is under investigation,” said the police’s Athlenda Mathe.