Relief on the cards for motorists as petrol price drops next week

Following a turbulent year of steep increases that have seen fuel prices surge to record highs, the relief at the pumps next week could alleviate the pressure as consumers tighten their belts after breaking the bank in the run-up to Christmas.

JOHANNESBURG - 2023 looks like the year that just keeps on giving and it comes bearing gifts for motorists already.

Some relief is in store early in the new year with fuel prices set to fall on Wednesday.

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department has confirmed that both grades of petrol will drop by R2,06 per litre.

While diesel will go down by up to R2,80 per litre next week.

The department's Robert Maake said illuminating paraffin will decrease by R2,58 per litre at the retail level and R1,93 at the wholesale level.

“LP gas will increase by 82 cents per KG,” he said.

