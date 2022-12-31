PP orders hearing after Compensation Fund's 6 year payment delay to complainant

This case is one of 15 in the recently published report for the third quarter of successfully concluded investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector's office has ordered a hearing after the Compensation Fund delayed payment to a complainant for six years.

The acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka recently released the outcome of the investigations for the third quarter of this year.

Gcaleka said the outcomes of the investigation reflect the remedial action taken by the office to ensure justice is served.

One of the published cases shows unexplained delays by the compensation fund.

This case is one of 15 in the published report for the third quarter of successfully concluded investigations.

The complainant has been waiting for payment related to an occupational illness.

The investigation found that the compensation fund did not provide the complainant with reasons for the delay.

The public protector found that the complainant had gone through doctor consultations and completed all the required forms.

Gcaleka concluded and ordered the compensation fund to write an apology letter to the complainant - and also ordered a hearing.