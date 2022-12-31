PP orders Bara Hospital to arrange exhumation of patient buried as pauper

The Public Protector’s office has ordered the CEO of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to facilitate the reburial of a deceased person who was given a pauper's funeral because the institution failed to notify the family of his death.

The acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has released the outcome of the investigations for the third quarter of this year.

The report has published the findings of 15 investigations that have been recently concluded by the institution.

Some of the findings relate to maladministration at the country’s largest hospital.

The investigation has found that the hospital’s protocol on the reporting of unknown deceased people was inadequate at the time of the incident.

It’s further found that the hospital failed to comply with an official circular, which required that unknown deceased people’s names ought to be published in the local newspaper in an attempt to trace their families, prior to resorting to the provision of a pauper’s burial.

The Public Protector has ordered among other things, that hospital’s CEO to facilitate the process of exhumation and reburial of the deceased in consultation with his family, within 90 calendar days of the receipt of the Public Protector’s report on the matter.