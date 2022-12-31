Powerball results: Friday, 30 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 30 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 05, 08, 27, 33, 48 PB: 07
PowerBall Plus: 02, 11, 23, 27, 39 PB: 12
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 30/12/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 30, 2022
#PowerBall: 05, 08, 27, 33, 48#PowerBall: 07#PowerBallPLUS: 02, 11, 23, 27, 39#PowerBall: 12 pic.twitter.com/ExcrFMyEjc