Over 600 arrested for drunk driving as SAPS continues with festive season ops

Police have reported massive progress - with 1,200 suspects also arrested for illegal liquor sales.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 600 drunk drivers have been arrested as part of The Safer Festive Season Operational Plan that is in full swing, the South African Police Service has said.

Police have been ramping up operations since the beginning of December.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said compliance inspections and roadblocks are ongoing adding that police remain on high alert as the country ushers in the new year.

The SAPS’ Colonel Athlenda Mathe urged members of the public to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner.

“We urge everyone to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner as they usher in the new year and most importantly to not drink and drive to prevent loss of life on our roads,” she said.