Masiphumelele fire leaves 3 dead, multiple displaced

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to burning structures at the informal settlement around 2 in the morning.

CAPE TOWN - Three people died in a fire at Masiphumelele on Saturday.



The bodies of two men and a woman, who sustained fatal burn wounds were found among the debris.

Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to burning structures at the informal settlement around 2 in the morning.

"Crews from fire station were first to be dispatched. And from a distance you could see the raging flames and immediately called for additional resources. By 5H45 firefighters had managed to contain and extinguished the fire which had destroyed several informal structures and leaving a number of people displaced.”