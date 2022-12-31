'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' a sad reminder of how Whitney's closest failed her

OPINION

“Can I be me?”

This is a phrase so intertwined with Whitney Houston’s life and legacy. and in the latest retelling of her life story in the movie, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the audience is reminded, once again, that despite the fan adoration, number-one hits, and the raw talent of one of the greatest singers of our generation, Whitney was never allowed to live in her truth.

The movie starts with a retelling of how Nippy - as she was lovingly called by her family, finetuned her talents in the church choir under the guidance of her strict mother Cissy. While she seems content with being in the background and singing backup, many around Whitney can see her potential for greatness.

From her parents telling her that her tomboyish dress sense and short hair would not work in their quest to make her America’s princess to black America having opinions about the blackness, or the lack thereof in her music, as well as how she sexually identified, the movie reminds us that even when Whitney was clear in who she was as a human being and an artist; she was never granted the opportunity to fully live that out.

The look into the life of Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody is not new to anyone who has followed the I Will Always Love You hitmaker’s life. Whether it be her drug use, her friendship with Robyn Crawford and her family’s disapproval thereof, and the dynamics between her ex-husband Bobby Brown and her late father, John.

One overriding theme that you walk away with from the numerous documentaries and movies about Whitney, is how they failed her because they were arguably caught up in the benefits of being in close association with thee Whitney Houston.

She trusted her family to be the people that looked after the business side of her brand to ensure that her money was taken care of and that her assets remained in order.

However, the man who gave birth to her ended up being one of her biggest leeches. It is now a documented fact that John recklessly spent his daughter’s millions - splurging on jets, condos, and company credit cards for employees. This resulted in Whitney having to be on tour for long stretches of time to recoup the money that was being wasted.

Even her most trusted companion, the woman who for many years was happy to be silent and not share her treasured connection with Whitney - Crawford, would eventually have her own slice of the Whitney cake when she released a tell-all book called A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston.

A life that Whitney herself never spoke about. Probably not because she was embarrassed about it, but maybe because did not want to share another aspect of her life with the public, as everything about her was already being picked apart and used as fodder by the tabloid media and fans.

At the end of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the screen turns black, and viewers are treated to a throwback video of Whitney performing her iconic love melody at the 1994 American Music Awards which evokes a sad sense of heartbreak at how the life of The Voice was cut short.

You cannot help but think to yourself that if someone had ever asked Whitney what she meant when she said, “Can I be me?” and helped her in achieving it, she would be in a different situation.

Because surely, she was crying out and begging for someone to care about Nippy rather than Whitney ‘The Voice’ Houston.

Maybe then we wouldn’t have to be constantly listening to friends and family retelling us stories about the lady they knew, but she would be the one using her own words to tell her story.