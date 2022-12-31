Former pope Benedict XVI is dead: Vatican

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away on Saturday morning in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

VATICAN CITY - Former pope Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pontiff to resign as head of the Catholic Church since the Middle Ages, died on Saturday aged 95, the Vatican announced.

Pope Francis on Wednesday said that the former pontiff Benedict XVI's health had steadily been deteriorating, was "very ill" and called on the faithful to pray for him.