DMRE: Eskom didn't meet diesel licence requisites & wouldn't have saved money

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy department said it rejected Eskom’s application after it failed to meet all the requirements.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has responded to Eskom’s thinly veiled criticism following delays in an application for a diesel wholesale license.

During the announcement of Eskom’s financial results recently, the power utility's CEO André de Ruyter said the department was dragging its feet, costing billions in savings.

The power utility wanted the green light for government to import its own diesel.

Eskom predicted it would save billions if the government granted them the license, which would see the state-owned company reduce the cost of buying diesel from about R23 and R24 per litre to R16 per litre.

But the department has also rejected claims that the licence would have saved Eskom any money, saying the R6 per litre saving between the basic fuel price and the wholesale price would mainly be made up of taxes.

Eskom relies on Petro SA for diesel to supply its open-cycle gas turbines, which remain key to preventing higher stages of load shedding.