Boksburg blast: GP bewails loss of healthcare workers in already strained system

"When we lose any health worker, it deepens and makes the hole even bigger. So as a department, we are at loss and we are deeply hurt," said acting head of Gauteng Health Department, Lesiba Malotana.

Boksburg explosion memorial held on 30 December 2022 in Boksburg. Picture: EWN/Katlego Jiyane
31 December 2022 09:38

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said the loss of 11 health workers in the Boksburg explosion has left a great void in the provincial health system.

Acting head of department Lesiba Malotana was speaking at the memorial service for the 34 people who were killed in the Christmas Eve blast near the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The service was held in Boksburg on Friday.

He said the country lost hundreds of health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic - and can’t afford to lose any more.

“There is a shortage of health workers globally, then we have a shortage of health workers in the southern hemisphere. When we lose any health worker, it deepens and makes the hole even bigger. So as a department, we are at loss and we are deeply hurt.”

