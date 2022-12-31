ANC remembers Pele, vows to preserve his legacy

The party says Pele positioned football not only as a career for young people but also as a form of discipline steeped in progressive values.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to the friends and family of Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, widely known as Pele.

The soccer icon passed away on Thursday, after a long battle with cancer.

The party says Pele positioned football not only as a career for young people but also as a form of discipline steeped in progressive values.

READ: Ramaphosa sends condolences to Brazil on the passing of 'global inspiration' Pele

The ANC said Pele was a representative of black people and a symbol of black excellence at a time when black people were not allowed to vote, adding that the party will preserve his legacy by advancing the popular cause and world peace he passionately advocated for.

In celebrating the life of this icon, the party said it will continue to uphold the values he fought for at the height of the struggle.