Zuma to fight Ramaphosa's urgent interdict application against him

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa filed an urgent application to interdict Jacob Zuma from moving ahead with his private prosecution bid.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has officially signalled his intention to fight President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict application against him.

Ramaphosa was served with a summons to appear in court for a private prosecution by Zuma earlier this month.

Zuma has accused him of being an accessory after the fact.

This in connection with the crimes that the former president has accused State advocate Billy Downer and journalist, Karyn Maughan, of.

The former president has now filed a notice of intention to oppose with the Johannesburg High Court.

It’s scant of detail and doesn’t disclose the grounds of his opposition but in his interdict application, President Ramaphosa asked the court to halt the private prosecution proceedings, pending another application to have them reviewed and set aside.

He said that Zuma had an ulterior motive and was trying to unseat him. He also questioned the validity of the nolle prosequi certificates Zuma was relying on.

In the papers he’s now filed, Zuma has indicated he will be opposing both applications.

The urgent interdict application is expected to be heard on 10 January.