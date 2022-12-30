Vivienne Westwood's 5 must-see fashion moments

The 81-year-old died on Thursday in her home in Clapham, South London.

JOHANNESBURG - To some, Vivienne Westwood will be remembered as the brains behind Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic wedding gown on Sex and The City. To others, the mother of punk who never shied away from activism, and the undeniable queen of red carpet looks.

The 81-year-old renowned fashion designer died on Thursday in her home in Clapham, South London.

Sharing the news of her passing, her fashion label's Instagram account said: "Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years have been immense and will continue into the future".

And while tributes continue to pour for Westwood, we look back at some of her best work.

SEX AND THE CITY

ON THE RUNWAY

ON THE RED CARPET

ACTIVISM

Her death will not, however, mean an end to her label.

According to her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler, she has given him plenty of things to get on with.

"We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you, darling," reads a statement by PA news agency.