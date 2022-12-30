There's a lack of political will to act against Eskom sabotage - analyst

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said that he agreed with outgoing CEO Andre de Ruyter about a lack of political will to act against acts of sabotage at Eskom.

Recently, De Ruyter admitted that a lack of political will to act against the alleged criminal syndicates could cripple Eskom.

Duvenhage said that this principle applied to most, if not all, institutions in government.

"If you just look back at the Zondo Commission then you can understand the problem and then you can also understand what we are referring to when we talk about a failed state or at the minimum, to put it very softly, a weakening state."

He said that even though the wheels of justice were turning, the scale of corruption was vast.

"It was absolutely clear that it was not only crime syndicates operating in isolation, they clearly had political connections or were deployed in terms of cadre positions within the system, implicating the ruling party in many ways. So that is very serious."