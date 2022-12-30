Tambo Memorial Hospital repairs should not turn into corruption spree : Denosa

Speaking at the memorial service held for those who were killed in the blast, the union's provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada said that government officials proved to be capable of stealing funds meant to benefit the country.

JOHANNESBURG: Nursing union - Denosa - on Friday said as the government looked to repair the Tambo Memorial Hospital after it was damaged following the Boksburg explosion, it should not be an opportunity for corrupt officials to loot the funds.

Parts of the hospital were damaged when a gas tanker exploded near the facility on Christmas eve.

Speaking at the memorial service held for those who were killed in the blast, the union's provincial chairperson Simphiwe Gada said that government officials proved to be capable of stealing funds meant to benefit the country.

“The damage of infrastructure should not be an opportunity like we have seen at Charlotte Maxeke and Johannesburg academic hospital. Because we have already seen in a short space of time people naming R18 million to sort out the damage. We don’t think that this is the correcting opportunity as thorough assessments must be made,” he added.

The hospital’s Zenzo Ndabula said as much as it may take some time to function as normal – some of its crucial departments were up and running.

He said the hospital committed to resuming its maternity services as soon as possible.

“The antenatal clinic, which had its windows shattered, started working yesterday [Thursday]. Our operating theatre started functioning today [Friday]. The accident and emergency department as well as the radiology departments will take some reasonable time.”

Seven more people succumbed to their injuries on Friday, taking the death toll to 34.

The deceased include 11 health workers.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said they expected the death toll to go up.