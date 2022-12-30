Swimming still barred at Milnerton lagoon due to Diep River pollution

Pollution warning signs are in place warning members of the public to keep out.

CAPE TOWN - Swimming and recreational activities remain barred at the Milnerton lagoon, Milnerton estuary mouth and Lagoon Beach due to pollution in the Diep River.

The Diep River discharges at the estuary mouth at Lagoon Beach.

With the peak holiday season under way and current hot summer temperatures being experienced, the City of Cape Town said that it had been made aware that people were swimming in the affected areas.