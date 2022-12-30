Sole remaining member of Big Nuz, Mzi Tshomela, urged to continue group's legacy

The music trio was composed of three members, including Sbu Khomo, who died in hospital in 2015 and Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha, who died in hospital on Christmas Eve, after suffering a stroke.

JOHANNESBURG - The only remaining member of Big Nuz, Mzi Tshomela, better known as 'Danger', has been encouraged to continue the group's legacy following the death of two of his fellow members.

The music trio was composed of three members, including Sbu Khomo, who died in hospital in 2015 and Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha, who died in hospital on Christmas Eve, after suffering a stroke.

Tshomela said that he was determined to work on the legacy of Big Nuz.

[WATCH] Praise and singing here at the eThekwini Community Church, ahead of the late Gqom artist Mandlenkosi Maphumulo better known as Mampintsha’s memorial service. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/YShShKJU50 ' Nhlanhla Mabaso (@_NMabaso) December 29, 2022

Tshomela, is the only remaining member of what was a music trio. Although he has worked with the other members for years, some artists say that he should carry on making music under the banner of Big Nuz regardless of being alone.

Joyous Celebration founder, Lindelani Mkhize.

"There are things that your guys really liked about you, they believed in the group Big Nuz, so take it further my man, don’t say they are gone, don’t say it is finished. You are now Big Nuz."

Thina Zungu also echoed Mkhize's sentiments.

“We are saying to Danger, please be strong my brother and keep on praying. We will also pray for you, God will lead you.”

Today, thousands are set to gather at the Durban ICC for the late Mampintsa's final send-off.

_WATCH: Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo celebrated at memorial service _