Senzo Meyiwa murder trial beset by delays, drama & dubiousness

JOHANNESBURG - After a gruelling eight years of what seemed to be a case gone cold, the trial into the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa finally kicked off in the Pretoria High Court this year.

Five men accused of murdering the Bafana Bafana captain are being tried for the 2014 crime.

Meyiwa was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

The State believes that it was a botched robbery but the defence insists they have the wrong suspects.

The trial has been postponed to May next year.

Delays, drama and dubiousness.

These are just some of the words that best describe how the Senzo Meyiwa trial unraveled in the Pretoria High Court this year.

It's taken the court eight months to hear from three witnesses, namely forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the officer who was first on the scene, Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa and Meyiwa's childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala.

But while there were rolling developments during court proceedings, this trial managed to stay in the news even when court was not sitting.

You may remember the name Advocate Malesela Teffo.

He was the lawyer for the first four accused who was dramatically arrested inside the courtroom on charges of trespassing and assault.

It turned out that Teffo was facing a number of charges by the Legal Practice Council, which saw him being struck off the roll.

Teffo withdrew from the Meyiwa matter and his instructing attorney, Tshepo Thobane, took over as the primary representative for four of the accused.

