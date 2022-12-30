Saccawu urges members not to accept Massmart's 4.5% wage increase

Saccawu said the company was offering the increase on condition that employees terminate their union membership.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) urged its members to not accept the 4.5% wage increase that Massmart offered.

The ongoing wage dispute has no agreement in sight.

However, Massmart said union members voluntarily resigned from the union to receive the increase.

Massmart said it's looking forward to wage negotiations in March 2023.

The company, which has been in negotiations with Saccawu for 10 months, said it simply cannot afford the 12% wage demand.

Massmart's Brian Leroni said labour laws prevent wage increases to employees who are union members in the absence of an agreement between the parties.

He said an estimated 1,000 workers have voluntarily resigned their membership to receive the increase with back pay.

Saccawu is threatening to down tools indefinitely should their demands not be met.