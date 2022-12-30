Russian vessel that docked at Simon's Town may have been carrying ammunition: DA

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes a Russian ship docked in Simon's Town Naval Base, to offload several crates of ammunition.

But there's still been no official statement from the National Defence Force about the "Lady R's" berthing and offloading under the cover of darkness, earlier this month.

It's understood the vessel is sanctioned for ferrying arms, and that it had switched off its online information and location identification systems, after arriving from Cameroon.

DA Defence MP, Kobus Marais, says after asking for clarity for weeks from Defence Minister Thandi Modise, he's yet to get any answers.

He says this may have been an old shipment of ammunition, previously ordered during 2020.

"This is an order that was put there to Russia prior to COVID, the records that I picked up is in 2020 which is not prior to COVID but basically during COVID...so it might be that - whether it is only that is the question."