‘RIP to the GOAT’: King Pele remembered

Social media has been flooded with tributes for the man considered to be the greatest footballer of all time.

PICTURE CREDIT: Neymar Júnior/Instagram
30 December 2022 13:27

CAPE TOWN - “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.”

That was the message posted on Pele’s social media account on Thursday.

Pele, described as the king of football, died at the age of 82 from colon cancer.

Known as the GOAT (greatest of all time), Pele is and has been an icon for many up-and-coming and even experienced players of the beautiful game.

People from all walks of life have paid tribute to him.

Former United States President Barack Obama said that Pele understood the power sport has to bring people together.

While Brazilian footballer, Neymar Júnior, said that Pele turned football into more than just a sport - that he transformed it into art and entertainment.

Meanwhile, French football star Kylian Mbappé said that Pele’s legacy would never be forgotten.

And, Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said that Pele would continue to be an inspiration and reference for many years to come.

