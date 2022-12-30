‘RIP to the GOAT’: King Pele remembered

Social media has been flooded with tributes for the man considered to be the greatest footballer of all time.

CAPE TOWN - “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today.”

That was the message posted on Pele’s social media account on Thursday.

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i ' Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pele, described as the king of football, died at the age of 82 from colon cancer.

Known as the GOAT (greatest of all time), Pele is and has been an icon for many up-and-coming and even experienced players of the beautiful game.

People from all walks of life have paid tribute to him.

Former United States President Barack Obama said that Pele understood the power sport has to bring people together.

While Brazilian footballer, Neymar Júnior, said that Pele turned football into more than just a sport - that he transformed it into art and entertainment.

Meanwhile, French football star Kylian Mbappé said that Pele’s legacy would never be forgotten.

And, Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said that Pele would continue to be an inspiration and reference for many years to come.

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud ' Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm ' Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv ' Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

O Rei. One of the greatest of all time. You will be a legend forever. RIP Pele 👑🙏 pic.twitter.com/BU9JIw4Djr ' Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) December 30, 2022

It was a pleasure to share this passion with you my Friend @Pele



Rest in Peace Legend 🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/FmOiBqI0zX ' Roger Milla (@roger_milla_9) December 30, 2022