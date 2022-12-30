Ramaphosa sends condolences to Brazil on passing of 'global inspiration' Pele

The three-time World Cup winner and social justice activist died on Thursday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to the chorus of tributes pouring in for Brazilian football legend Pele.

He was 82.

Ramaphosa has written to outgoing Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, as well as to the incoming incumbent, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, to offer his condolences.

He said that Pele "not only filled football stadiums with exhilaration" but that he also "filled hearts and homes with hope and the knowledge that adversity was surmountable".

Ramaphosa also said that Pele's "endurance and impact on the field of play inspired the resilience with which Pele worked for peace and justice globally".

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya: "He was a global inspiration who embodied the best that sport has to offer as an exhibition of physical endeavour and as a means to transform individuals and entire societies from within. Pele will be missed by multiple generations of people worldwide who were touched by his life even if they never set foot in a stadium."