'Our lives are forever changed': Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 12

CAPE TOWN – Television star and comedian, Nick Cannon, has become a dad for the fifth time this year.

The 42-year-old welcomed baby number 12 on 14 December 2022 with model Alyssa Scott.

Halo Marie Cannon, is the couple’s second child together, following the death of their five-month-old baby boy Zen in December 2021 from brain cancer.

Scott posted a video on social media on Thursday, that documented her pregnancy and birth, including keepsakes from baby Zen.

"Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever." the post read.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!" Scott added.

Baby Halo’s birth comes a month after Cannon’s ex, Abby De La Rosa, welcomed their third child together.

But here's a timeline compiled by E Entertainment to help us (kind of) understand the composition of the Cannon clan:

Children number 1 and 2

Moroccan and Monroe Cannon (Twins) born on 30 April 2011

Baby Mama: Singer Mariah Carey

Child number 3

Golden "Sagon" Cannon born on 21 February 2017

Baby Mama: Beauty Queen Brittany Bell

Child number 4

Powerful Queen Cannon born in December 2020

Baby Mama: Beauty Queen Brittany Bell

Children number 5 and 6

Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon (ANOTHER set of twins) born on 14 June 2021

Baby Mama: DJ Abby De La Rosa

Child number 7

Zen Cannon (died at 5 months old from brain cancer) born on 23 June 2021

Baby Mama: Model Alyssa Scott

Child number 8

Legendary Love Cannon born on 28 June 2022

Baby Mama: Model Bre Tiesi

Child number 9

Onyx Ice Cole Cannon born on 14 September 2022

Baby Mama: Model LaNisha Cole

Child number 10

Rise Messiah Cannon born on 23 September 2022

Baby Mama: Beauty Queen Brittany Bell

Child number 11

Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon born in November 2022.

Baby Mama: DJ Abby De La Rosa

Child number 12

Halo Marie Cannon born on14 December 2022

Baby Mama: Model Alyssa Scott

Is Nick Cannon wrong? Or are the women who are okay with this wrong? I'm not sure who to blame at this point. Imma just mind my broke ass business. 😂 https://t.co/M5Ymn2i43t ' pessimistic optimist. (@lonerwolfcosmo) December 30, 2022

Nick Cannon strikes again. ' Aubrey (@Aubreychiibi) December 30, 2022

Won’t be long for number 13, 14 and 15 pic.twitter.com/o1TqRVMbBe ' DreamlightValleyResident (@spltn83) December 29, 2022

In another lifetime, our descendants will be singing father Nick Cannon had many sons... https://t.co/YzPp3u1U0D ' Phetty Moleleki (@phetymoleleki) December 30, 2022