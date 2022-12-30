Go

'Our lives are forever changed': Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 12

The 42-year-old TV star and comedian has become a father for the fifth time this year.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. Picture: Alyssa Scott/Instagram
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. Picture: Alyssa Scott/Instagram
30 December 2022 10:59

CAPE TOWN – Television star and comedian, Nick Cannon, has become a dad for the fifth time this year.

The 42-year-old welcomed baby number 12 on 14 December 2022 with model Alyssa Scott.

Halo Marie Cannon, is the couple’s second child together, following the death of their five-month-old baby boy Zen in December 2021 from brain cancer.

Scott posted a video on social media on Thursday, that documented her pregnancy and birth, including keepsakes from baby Zen.

"Our lives are forever changed. Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever." the post read.

"I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it’s a girl' and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!" Scott added.

Baby Halo’s birth comes a month after Cannon’s ex, Abby De La Rosa, welcomed their third child together.

Yes, we're also confused.

But here's a timeline compiled by E Entertainment to help us (kind of) understand the composition of the Cannon clan:

Children number 1 and 2
Moroccan and Monroe Cannon (Twins) born on 30 April 2011
Baby Mama: Singer Mariah Carey

Child number 3
Golden "Sagon" Cannon born on 21 February 2017
Baby Mama: Beauty Queen Brittany Bell

Child number 4
Powerful Queen Cannon born in December 2020
Baby Mama: Beauty Queen Brittany Bell

Children number 5 and 6
Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon (ANOTHER set of twins) born on 14 June 2021
Baby Mama: DJ Abby De La Rosa

Child number 7
Zen Cannon (died at 5 months old from brain cancer) born on 23 June 2021
Baby Mama: Model Alyssa Scott

Child number 8
Legendary Love Cannon born on 28 June 2022
Baby Mama: Model Bre Tiesi

Child number 9
Onyx Ice Cole Cannon born on 14 September 2022
Baby Mama: Model LaNisha Cole

Child number 10
Rise Messiah Cannon born on 23 September 2022
Baby Mama: Beauty Queen Brittany Bell

Child number 11
Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon born in November 2022.
Baby Mama: DJ Abby De La Rosa

Child number 12
Halo Marie Cannon born on14 December 2022
Baby Mama: Model Alyssa Scott

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA