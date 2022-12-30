Old Mutual says accused in Maselspoort Resort attack not an employee

Klaassen faces charges of attempted murder, common assault and crimen injuria for his part in the attack on the Nakedi brothers.

The boys were allegedly told that the resort's communal pool was reserved for white people.

In a statement, Old Mutual said that it had no records of Klaassen as an employee.

Old Mutual also denied that Klaassen belonged to any of its subsidiaries.

The JSE-listed insurance company said that it had done the necessary due diligence, adding that it took matters of this nature seriously.

Meanwhile, during his bail application on Thursday, the 48-year-old businessman told the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court that he was self-employed, pleading with the court to grant him bail so he could get back to his business.

He was granted R20,000 bail.

Klaassen will return to court in January, where he will join co-accused 33-year-old Johan Nel and 47-year-old Jan van der Westhuizen.