Measles outbreak in SA a result of low vaccine coverage - NICD

The NICD last week declared a measles outbreak in South Africa after at least 200 cases were reported.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)'s Doctor Kerrigan McCarthy said that measles outbreaks like the one South Africa is currently experiencing are the result of low vaccine coverage.

There have been almost 100 more since.

Limpopo recorded the first few cases at the beginning of October but there have now been cases in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West.

McCarthy spoke to 702’s Ray White on Friday morning.

"Measles is a vaccine preventable disease and one of the reasons we still see outbreaks is we collectively have failed to attain a high enough vaccination coverage. And this means when measles is introduced into our communities there are sufficient unvaccinated persons to allow the virus to spread from person to person."

Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that measles vaccine uptake had declined after the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCarthy said that this was one of a combination of factors contributing to the situation in South Africa.

"There are also pre-existing challenges. Measles vaccine is administered to infants when they are six months and 12 months of age in the public sector or 12 to 18 months in the private sector. And this requires a special visit by caregivers and if family members forget, then the little one won't be vaccinated. It also sometimes happens that a family member will arrive at a facility and there's a vaccine stock out."