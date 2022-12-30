Gauteng govt to honour Boksburg explosion victims with memorial service

The Gauteng Health Department's spokesperson, Motaletale Modiba, said that the families of the victims would be present at the memorial service.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial government is to host a memorial service in honour of the victims of the tragic Boksburg explosion.

This follows the gas tanker explosion outside the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve, which claimed at least 27 lives.

The memorial service will be held on Friday morning at the Boksburg Civic Centre.

The festive season is historically known to bring families together but for some families in Boksburg, it has become a time of mourning.

Many families lost breadwinners, while some cling to the hope that their loved ones will recover from the critical injuries sustained in the tragic incident.

"The memorial is really aimed at reflecting on what has happened but also to pray for those that are still in hospital, for them to have a speedy recovery."

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell will also attend the service.