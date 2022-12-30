GALLERY: A look at Mampintsha's funeral service

Paying tribute to him, his wife, fellow gqom artist, Babes Wodumo, thanked mourners for coming out in their numbers to pay respect to him.

JOHANNESBURG - The first session of the funeral service for Mandla Maphumulo concluded at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.

The who’s who of the entertainment industry, politicians and fans gathered to send the star off.

Mampintsha, as he is affectionately known, died on Christmas eve after being hospitalised subsequent to suffering a stroke two weeks ago.

The 40-year-old was laid to rest at the Lala Kahle Cemetery.

Paying tribute to him, his wife, fellow gqom artist, Babes Wodumo, thanked mourners for coming out in their numbers to pay respect to him.

She said she did not expect to see the venue so packed adding that she felt everyone’s love.

Mentor and friend DJ Tira vowed during his speech that he would support Babes, who also shares a one-year-old son with Mampintsha.

He said it was about time she got back to making music, and he would be sure to give her the support she needed.

While the procession left the venue for the burial, a second part started and will mainly be a celebration of Mampintsha’s music.

Here’s a look at the service in pictures:

