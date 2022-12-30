Further delays expected in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The trial kicked off last April, eight years after the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - It may be a year of further delays in the Senzo Meyiwa trial as new lawyers have been brought on board by some of the men accused of the footballer's murder.

Five men are being tried for the 2014 crime at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

But only three witnesses took the stand this year due to several delays, including the dramatic arrest of one of the defence lawyers, and the failure by the State to furnish the defence with relevant documentation at times.

Because of the appointment of a new lawyer for the first two accused, the trial will only return in May next year.

The Senzo Meyiwa trial managed to surprise South Africans with almost every development, including how it emerged that there is a second docket that was investigated involving the people who were present in the house when Meyiwa was killed, Khumalo, who was cited as the accused.

State Advocate George Baloyi informed the court on this matter but defence advocate Zandile Mshololo refused to accept this.

"The person who has put us in this trouble, the person who has put this trial into shame is the State, who failed to disclose such a crucial piece of information and decided to try the accused after they have charged other people."

That docket has been referred to the court and placed on standby as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that a decision on whether to act on it would be determined by the outcome of the matter currently before the courts.

But that may be in several months' time as the trial only returns to court in May when a new witness will take the stand.

That could also be delayed, however, as the new lawyer, Sipho Ramosepele, could call the previous witnesses back to the stand.

