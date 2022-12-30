Festive season road death toll worrying, say GP traffic officials

Obed Sibasa, the spokesperson for the Gauteng Traffic Police said the current statistics don't look good, describing the number of road deaths as 'unacceptable' and saying it's growing every day.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Traffic Police said they are recording worryingly high numbers of road deaths.

Every year, the festive season sees a spike in fatal car crashes as South Africans hit the road to visit family and go on holiday.

And this year's been no different, with reports of more than 80 deaths in the province so far.

He said drunk drivers are a particular concern.

"Disturbing! Gauteng Traffic Police arrested six drunk drivers in less than 30 minutes yesterday and in the West Rand, 35 drivers were arrested for the same."

Motorists are advised to drive with their headlights on during this period, so as to improve visibility; to buckle up at all times; to avoid unsafe overtaking; and to keep within the speed limit.

"Don't drink and drive. Alcohol and drugs and speeding are a deadly combination, with the two, you are a potential murderer," said Sibasa.