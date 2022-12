Eskom suspends power cuts for New Year's Day

Eskom says that stage four power cuts will be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon to 5am on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that stage four power cuts will be implemented from 4pm on Friday afternoon to 5am on Saturday morning.

The power utility will then implement stage two power cuts until 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

The rolling blackouts will then be suspended until 5am on Monday morning, after which stage two power cuts will be in effect until further notice.