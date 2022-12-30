COVID outbreak in China a cause for caution, says expert

Several countries have started putting in place COVID-19 testing requirements for visitors from China.

JOHANNESBURG - The Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation at North-West University and member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, Professor Jeffrey Mphahlele, said the COVID outbreak in China is cause for caution.

However, he said we shouldn’t be too concerned.

This came after the country earlier in December finally moved to drop restrictions put in place after the pandemic hit and a surge in infections followed.

Mphahlele said, though, that this was to be expected with China having extended its hard lockdown policy for several years more than most other countries

Moreover, he noted, the majority of the Chinese population has been vaccinated but not enjoying the added benefits of natural immunisation.

"We now know that actually hybrid immunisation. In other words, immunisation you get from vaccines plus infection is better than either. So, this means what we're seeing in China is expected but over time they will be in a better position," said Mphahlele.