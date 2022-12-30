Boksburg explosion: Truck driver suffering from severe trauma, says ISS

The driver was initially arrested but later released pending further police investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - Innovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) said that the driver of the gas tanker which exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 27 people, was suffering from severe trauma.

The outsourcing company which hired the driver for Infinite Transport, the owner of the gas tanker, said that the 32-year-old man followed protocol.

Managing director of Innovative Staffing Solutions, Andre Mare, said that the driver had over five years of experience in transporting hazardous substances.

He said that while the driver was at a safe distance from the explosion, he was being constantly monitored for any residual effects from gas poisoning.

Mare said that the company vetted all their employees before outsourcing them to clients.



"Another factor that is important is the insurance actually has rules before allowing drivers to convey dangerous goods or actually drive certain trucks and we need to adhere by that, so this driver definitely had sufficient experience to be able to work with dangerous goods," Mare explained.

Mare said that according to their investigations, the driver did everything that was required of him to minimise the damage of the explosion and save lives.