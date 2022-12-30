Boksburg explosion's psychological impact should not be underestimated: Phaahla

Health Minister, Joe Phaahla said while the families of the victims are being offered financial support, their mental and psychological well-being shouldn't be neglected.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister, Joe Phaahla said the country should not underestimate the psychological impact of the Boksburg explosion.

Phaahla was speaking at the provincial government-hosted memorial service at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Friday.

This follows a gas tanker explosion that killed at least 34 people including healthcare workers last Saturday.

Phaahla urged state entities and government departments to assist those affected by the Boksburg explosion. He said while the families of the victims are being offered financial support, their mental and psychological well-being shouldn't be neglected.

"Let us do the best we can to make sure that all those who are receiving care from this calamity have a chance to recover."

Phaahla said the government has so far shown much commitment in ensuring the victim's families are taken care of during their time of mourning.