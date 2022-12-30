Boksburg explosion death toll rises to 34; MEC expects number to increase

Seven more people succumbed to their injuries on Friday, following a gas tanker explosion near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from the Boksburg explosion has risen to 34.

The Health Department said that 11 healthcare workers were killed and the rest of the victims were ordinary members of the public.

Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the death toll was likely to climb.

"The last body has not yet been identified. The list will be updated and there's a high possibility that this number may increase."