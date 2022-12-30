Boksburg: 7 more people have died in the tragedy, taking the death toll to 34

JOHANNESBURG - As the memorial service for the Boksburg Christmas eve explosion gets underway, seven more people have died in the tragedy, taking the death toll to 34.

Dozens of people have also been left critically injured when a gas tanker exploded near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital at the weekend.

The government assured families of the victims that they are not alone in their time of mourning.

Hundreds of people gathered on Friday at the Boksburg Civic Centre to honour the many lives that were killed in the Boksburg explosion.

Fellow healthcare workers, religious leaders and families of the victims have availed themselves as they pay their last respects.

Though the mood in the hall is sombre, many are celebrating the lives of the healthcare workers who died in their line of duty.

Before the podium are candles that have been engraved with the names of the many that were killed in the blast.

Several government officials have also arrived at the memorial service to pay tribute to those that have been affected.